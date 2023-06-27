RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginians can’t add blue headlights to their cars, motorcycles, bicycles or mopeds starting Saturday.

A new state law taking effect July 1 will ban installing all “aftermarket modifications that cause the headlights to appear as a blue light.”

The impending rule with apply to motor vehicles, motorcycles, motorized skateboards or scooters, bicycles, electric personal assistive mobility devices and more.

The proposal, introduced by state Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr. (D-Chesapeake), passed out the Virginia General Assembly and was signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) in late March.

Under the law, headlights for motorcycles or autocycles must not project a glaring or dazzling light. The law stipulates that the statewide ban does not prohibit the installation and use of headlights approved by the Virginia State Police superintendent.

Sen. Spruill spoke on his bill before the Virginia Senate overwhelmingly passed it on Jan. 25, citing concerns for drivers who experience “discomfort” and can’t see due to glare when approaching a car with blue headlights during the night.