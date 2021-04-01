All Virginians over 16 will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by April 18

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam listens as he prepares to speak to a group of volunteers to distribute supplies at health equity community event Tuesday May 12, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia will expand vaccine eligibility to all adults by April 18, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday.

The timeline from Northam, announced during a visit at a vaccination clinic at First Mount Zion Baptist Church in Prince William County, nearly two weeks before President Joe Biden’s goal to make all adults eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel—and that light is getting brighter every day as more and more Virginians get vaccinated,” Northam said in a statement.

All Virginians 16 and older will be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by that time, according to the governor’s office. In a release announcing the details, Northam’s administration cites the commonwealth’s growing vaccination rates.

As of April 1, 30% of Virginia’s population has received at least one dose of a vaccine and 1.3 million people, 16% of the population, are fully vaccinated.

“We continue to work with diverse providers and community partners across the Commonwealth to distribute vaccines in a fair and equitable way and ensure those at the highest risk are vaccinated first,” Northam continued. “Expanding vaccine eligibility to all adults marks an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to put this pandemic behind us, and I thank all of the public health staff, health care workers, vaccinators, and volunteers who have helped make this possible.”

