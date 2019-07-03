1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Virginia to get $1.8M for Tropical Storm Michael repairs

Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia will receive $1.8 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for electrical distribution repairs as a result of damages caused by Tropical Storm Michael.

The grant will be used to reimburse communities for the actions they took in the immediate response to and during the recovery from the storm.

The sub-recipient for funding is the Southside Electric Cooperative for electric distribution repairs.

The October storm hit Florida as a hurricane, then made its way up the coast and was downgraded to a tropical storm. In Virginia, at least five people were killed. The storm also knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people and closed roads.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events