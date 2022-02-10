Virginia to get federal funding for electric vehicle chargers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is projected to get $106.4 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure funding to use towards expanding the electric vehicle charging network.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Transportation there will be $5 billion distributed nationwide to expand electric vehicle charger access.

Under the current funding formula, Virginia will get a little more than $106 million specifically for electric vehicle charger projects and the to support the charging infrastructure. The funding will not come all in one year and states have to submit an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan to open up the funds.

The Department of Transportation said that Virginia already has 952 miles of corridors ready for electric vehicles.