Virginia to give homeless people temporary housing during COVID-19 crisis

Gov. Northam says 2.5M in funding will be used to house unsheltered people

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam announced that 2.5M from Virginia’s emergency funding will go towards providing homeless people with a temporary place to live during the COVID-19 crisis.

As we battle this unprecedented public health crisis, we must make sure no one is left behind. I have issued a statewide Stay at Home order, but we know there are many Virginians with no home to stay in. With this funding, we will ensure people experiencing homelessness have access to immediate housing options and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.” Governor Ralph Northam

The funding will be used in the following ways:

Hotel and motel vouchers

Case management

Food

Cleaning supplies

Medical transportation

“With this funding, we will ensure people experiencing homelessness have access to immediate housing options and help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Northam said in a release.

The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development along with the Virginia Department of Health have provided shelters with guidance on how to serve the homeless population during this public health crisis.

Gov. Northam intends to use part of the funding to provide housing for people in homeless shelters that may need to be quarantined or where social distancing is not possible.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic