Virginia to receive 69,000 doses of FDA’s newly approved COVID-19 vaccine

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced Saturday evening that the new U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will begin being offered in the Commonwealth next week.

Virginia is expected to receive 69,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week. VDH said the vaccines will be prioritized for mass vaccination clinics all across the state.

Additional vaccines are expected to go to pharmacies that are participating in a federal partnership helping vaccinate priority groups like seniors for free.

On Saturday, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine. The act will allow the vaccine to be distributed in the U.S. for people 18-years-old and older.

In a release, VDH encourages provider who schedule vaccine appointments to tell people what vaccine they will get since the Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is just a single dose.

For more information visit VDH’s website HERE.