RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is expected to receive at least $9 million in a nationwide settlement led by Attorney General Jason Miyares and other negotiators with opioid maker Endo International.

“Virginia has seen the brutal impact of the opioid epidemic in every corner of the Commonwealth,” Miyares said in a statement. “This nationwide agreement will allow for broad investment and remediation efforts for devastated communities. Although no price can be placed on the thousands of lives lost, this settlement represents a major step towards ensuring that victims receive the treatment and care they need.”

The settlement resolves allegations that Endo boosted opioid sales by using deceptive marketing and comes immediately after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York on Tuesday night.

The resolution, which is contingent on final documentation and Bankruptcy Court approval, involves the following:

Endo International will be required to pay $450 million in cash over 10 years to participating states and subdivisions.

Endo International will be required to turn over its opioid-related documents for publication online in a public document archive and pay $2.75 million for archival expenses.

Endo International will be prohibited from marketing opioids in the future.

Endo is an international company, based in Ireland that makes generic and branded opioids, including Percocet and Endocet. The company also made Opana ER, a product that as withdrawn from the market in 2017 after Endo falsely promoted Opana ER’s so-called “abuse-deterrent formulation,” which failed to deter oral abuse and led to deadly outbreaks of Hepatitis and HIV.

Wednesday’s settlement was negotiated by Virginia, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Vermont. The settlement is also joined by the attorneys general of Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.