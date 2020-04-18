Virginia receives federal funding to provide hotel housing for first responders

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An initiative to provide safety for essential personnel during the coronavirus pandemic — The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) announced Friday that Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has provided funding approval to provide hotel accommodations for Virginia’s first responders and ‘essential’ workers.

State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver signed an order on April 9 for “non-congregant sheltering” to be made available “to serve the first responder workforce — who seek such shelter and to support this critical workforce.”

The signed order defined ‘first responders‘ as fire, EMS, law enforcement, emergency management and certain public health workers.

The order also noted that “first responders are in frequent close contact with individuals with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 as a routine component of their job duties, and therefore are at increased risk to exposure to COVID-19 and as such could potentially transmit COVID-19 to co-workers, patients, or family members.”

“First responders are at an enhanced risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus,” said Dr. Jeff Stern, State Coordinator of Emergency Management. “As we seek to stem the spread of the virus, it is critically important that we offer these essential emergency service providers access to safe, convenient forms of shelter so that they may continue to do their jobs fighting the pandemic and also not risk exposing others – especially their families – by going to their homes between their shifts.”

