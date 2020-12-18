Virginia to receive fewer COVID-19 vaccines doses than expected

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health is now planning to receive fewer COVID-19 vaccines than originally expected.

The state will now get 370,650 COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna by the end of December — this is down from the previously expected 480,000 doses.

Virginia’s healthcare workers and long term care facility residents remain top priority groups, state health officials said.

On Monday, the state received 72,125 initial vaccine doses from Pfizer that were distributed to frontline healthcare workers.

VDH said the state has already placed an order for 146,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which if approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), will begin arriving the week of December 21.