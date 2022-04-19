RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has called for a review of the safety and security protocols at Virginia’s 13 state-run mental health facilities after two patients “damaged an interior wall as a means of making their escape” from Eastern State Hospital.

Bryant M. Wilkerson and Austin P. Leigh escaped from the psychiatric hospital in Williamsburg on April 16, prompting a manhunt and a state police investigation into how they were able to break out.

“At this stage of the investigation, it appears the two men damaged an interior wall as a means of making their escape,” Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya wrote in an April 18 release.

Leigh was taken into custody without incident on April 17 by Chesapeake police and is being held with no bond, according to state police. Authorities said Leigh told police he did not know Wilkerson or where he may have gone.

The search for Wilkerson, who authorities say “should be considered armed and dangerous,” remains ongoing.

“At this time, we do not believe the patients had any weapons or contraband in their possession upon eloping from the hospital,” Lauren Cunningham, spokesperson for the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, wrote in an April 19 email to 8News.

Both men were convicted of felonies and had outstanding warrants on file against them. Leigh, 31, had outstanding drug-related warrants out of Chesapeake and Wilkerson, 29, is wanted on a felony probation violation.

Warrants have been taken out against both men by the Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services for escaping a mental facility, state police said.

Their escape from Eastern State Hospital has led Gov. Youngkin to order Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Bob Mosier and Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel to begin a security review of the mental hospitals and facilities operated by Virginia.

“The governor is monitoring the situation and working with state and local officials on the matter,” Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter said in a statement. “In addition, he has asked the secretary of health and human resources, with the assistance of the secretary of public safety, to conduct a review of safety and security protocols at our mental health facilities.”

The commonwealth operates eight behavioral health facilities for adults, a psychiatric facility for children and adolescents, a medical center, two training centers and a center for behavioral rehabilitation, according to the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services.

Porter added that Youngkin is working with state lawmakers to develop long-term solutions to address the “significant challenges with the mental health system in Virginia,” including trying to increase salaries at state-run hospitals and improve services with more funding.

“Budget discussions are also focused on bolstering behavioral health and crisis services across Virginia, improving the discharge processes at state hospitals and developing an alternative to current emergency custody and temporary detention order processes in order to relieve law enforcement of long hours waiting with patients in emergency departments,” Porter said.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Wilkerson is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on a cell phone or (757) 424-6800, or contacting questions@vsp.virginia.gov.