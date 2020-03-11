Virginia toddler dies after being bitten by dog

1  of  2
by: WAVY Web Staff

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 2-year-old child died after being bitten by a dog Monday afternoon in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth police say the attack happened just before 2 p.m. in the area of Darby Close, and officers found the 2-year-old with life-threatening injuries. The child was taken to the hospital but later died.

The dog, a 1-year-old male pit bull, was surrendered to animal control officers and placed in quarantine.

Police say detectives and animal control officers are investigating the case, but have yet to release additional details. WRIC’s sister station WAVY-TV10 is working to learn if anyone will be charged in the case.

