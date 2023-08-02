RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New data shows tourism revenue is back to pre-pandemic levels in Virginia, but jobs supported by tourism are still down compared to 2019.

The data from Tourism Economics released by the Virginia Tourism Corporation shows tourists spent $30.3 billion in Virginia in 2022. That surpasses the 2019 figure of $29.1 billion.

Dan Roberts, Vice President of Research and Strategy for the Virginia Tourism Corporation, says inflation played a factor, but the data points to people spending more as well.

“We had a 10% increase in overnight travelers last year,” Roberts said. “We are actually 98% back to 2019 levels of overnight visitation.”

Despite the success, the total number of jobs supported by the tourism industry is still down compared to 2019. In 2019, 240,795 jobs were supported by tourism, compared to 210,721 in 2022. Roberts says that’s because certain sectors of the workforce have been slow to recover post-COVID.

“We did add 25,000 tourism jobs last year in 2022 over 2021, but we still have room to go,” Roberts said. “We still have about 30,000 jobs to add back to 2019 levels, especially to hotels and restaurants as well.”

Roberts adds, the positive number could be the result of the Virginia Tourism Corporation expanding its marketing footprint. In the past, they have marketed to cities only along the Interstate 95 corridor.

“So we were taking Virginia Is For Lovers to new markets including Cleveland, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Pittsburgh and other locations that we haven’t typically marketed to before,” said Roberts.

The data says over 5% of all jobs in Virginia are sustained by tourism.