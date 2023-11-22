RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is in the midst of one of the year’s busiest travel periods. Thousands of people in the state and millions of people across the country are preparing to travel for the Thanksgiving holidays tomorrow.

Experts say there has already been increased foot traffic at airports, bus terminals and train stations but it is just the beginning of what’s expected to come later this week.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts around 1.4 million Virginians will travel this holiday week, with just under 99,000 Virginians taking to the skies.

Airports across the country are going to be busy on Wednesday. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials expect to screen 2.7 million passengers the day before Thanksgiving and are estimated to have screened 2.6 million yesterday.

However, neither of those numbers compares to what they are predicting for Sunday.

Experts say the Sunday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, will draw the largest crowds with an estimated 2.9 million fliers.

On the other hand, AAA says most Thanksgiving travelers will drive to their destinations this year. Wednesday will be the busiest day to drive, with peak hours being between 2 to 6 p.m.

AAA predicts 1.3 million Virginians will hit the road this Thanksgiving, which is a million more Virginians on the road compared to this time last year. According to the group, people who are driving to their destination this year could be paying less for gas. Virginia’s average for gas is down to $3.12 per gallon which is 31 cents less than a year ago.

This year’s Thanksgiving holiday is projected to be the third-highest traveled Thanksgiving since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000, just behind 2019 and 2005.

AAA projects 55.4 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from their home for Thanksgiving this year. They say that number includes 1.4 million Virginians.