Virginia trial continued when too few show for jury duty

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — The trial for a man charged in the death of a Virginia cab driver was continued Monday when too few people showed up for jury selection.

News outlets report that Danville Circuit Court Judge James Reynolds set a new trial date in December for James Fultz IV, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Wendy Harris.

Thirty-five potential jurors were needed at 9 a.m., but only about 25 showed by then.

Twelve jurors and an alternate were needed for the two-day trial. Reynolds said those who failed to attend will have to explain why they shouldn’t be jailed and will be fined.