RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Historic Resources is gearing up to launch a new grant opportunity that will help preserve historic sites with important connections to underserved communities.

The “Virginia Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) Historic Preservation Fund” is aimed at protecting cultural and historic sites in the Commonwealth. This fund will provide grants for the acquisition, protection and rehabilitation of tribal lands, as well as historic and archaeological sites that are associated with Virginia’s BlPOC populations.

Eligible projects include purchasing protective interest in a property, rehabilitation and stabilization projects and archaeological excavations. Project properties also must be listed in the Virginia Landmarks Register, the National Register of Historic Places, designated as a National Historic Landmark or determined eligible for these listings by the Department of Historic Resources.

The grant program was approved during last year’s general assembly session. The application process for grants is expected to launch this spring, and grants will begin to be awarded in the summer or fall.

A virtual information session on how to apply for a grant is set for Wednesday, Feb. 1 at noon. The session is free to attend but you have to register to join in.

While the grant program is still being developed, a public input survey is now available to provide feedback on what historic resources and regions should be considered for the grants. All submissions are anonymous.