Virginia tribes to receive more than $1 million in housing assistance

Two members of the Monacan Indian Tribe hold hands during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Monacan Indian Nation Headquarters in Madison Heights, Va. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (Kendall Warner/The News & Advance via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced on Thursday that they have gotten $1,105,039 in federal funding to help seven Native American tribes in Virginia develop affordable housing in their communities.

“We’re pleased to see these federal funds go toward improving access to housing for Virginia tribes,” the Senators said in a prepared statement. “It’s imperative that these communities have safe and affordable places to live.”

This money was awarded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Indian Housing Block Grant Program. The money will and will go to the Chickahominy, the Eastern Chickahominy, the Upper Mattaponi, the Rappahannock, the Monacan, the Pamunkey and the Nansemond Indian Tribes.

Here is how much each tribe will recieve: