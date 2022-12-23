RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia state trooper suffered minor injuries Friday after his patrol vehicle was struck from behind in Richmond while he was inside, police said.

The trooper stopped to assist another trooper responding to a crash on Interstate 195 North in Richmond, a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. About seven minutes later, police claim the driver of an SUV “coming through the curve” hit the marked state police vehicle.

The trooper was inside the patrol vehicle and had his emergency lights on during the crash, according to police. He was treated and then released from Henrico Doctors Hospital.

Charges are pending against the driver of the SUV, police said, who was not hurt in the crash.

In the email Friday, state police highlighted the law requiring vehicles to move over or pass with caution when approaching an emergency vehicle on the side of the road.