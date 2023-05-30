RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The results are in, and this spring officially marked an all-time high harvest for Virginia turkey hunters.

According to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, 24,447 turkeys were harvested during the 2023 spring turkey season, breaking the previously held record for highest spring turkey harvest in Virginia.

The previous record was 20,580 turkeys during the 2015 spring hunting season.

This year’s successful hunting season can be attributed to good hunting weather throughout the spring, as well as above average brood survey results in 2021. The annual survey tracks Virginia’s turkey population, including young turkeys that will eventually be old enough to respond to hunters’ calls.

“Turkey populations remain healthy and abundant across most of Virginia, enabling hunters to enjoy a record-setting spring turkey season,” Ryan Brown, DWR Executive Director, said.

DWR biologists will continue monitoring turkey populations, and will revise the existing Wild Turkey Management Plan later this year.