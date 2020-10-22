Virginia turkey production projected to increase in 2020, despite national decrease

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gobble gobble the turkey industry is starting to wobble. Turkey production in the United States is expected to decrease by around 7 million birds from last year.

According to the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, 222 million turkeys are forecasted to be raised in the United States in 2020.

However, getting a Thanksgiving dinner raised right here in Virginia may not prove too difficult. Virginia ranked sixth nationally in Turkey production in 2019 and this year are projected to raise even more turkeys.

A report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service says Virginia turkey production is projected to be 16.3 million while last year was 16 million.

“Virginia is the original turkey production state, and our farmers continue to be major producers in the U.S. despite shifting market trends,” said Tony Banks, senior assistant director of agriculture, development and innovation for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. “Local consumers can count on Virginia-raised turkeys to be fresh and readily available throughout the year.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the top five turkey producing states are Minnesota, North Carolina, Missouri, Indiana and Arkansas. The United States is the world’s largest turkey producer and consumer.

