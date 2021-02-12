Virginia under State of Emergency for winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam issued Executive Order 76 establishing a State of Emergency for Virginia as winter weather sweeps across the Commonwealth.

Many parts of Virginia saw snow, wintery mix or rain on Thursday night and Friday morning. More ice is expected the Central region on Saturday causing potential for traffic issues and power outages.

The state of emergency went into effect Thursday and will remain in effect until March 13 unless the governor opts to amend or rescind the warning.

By issuing a state of emergency, state and local governments are able to free up services to help keep Virginians safe during the event.

