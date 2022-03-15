RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that Virginia’s unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.3% in January, while total nonfarm payroll employment decreased by 4,900 jobs.

“My administration is committed to boosting economic growth, creating jobs, attracting businesses, and lowering the cost of living for all Virginians,” Youngkin said in a press release Monday. “One of our top priorities is ensuring that Virginia’s economy serves and benefits Virginia’s workers, businesses, and families alike.”

Statistics listed in Youngkin’s announcement:

The unemployment rate of 3.3% is 1.5% below 4.8%, the rate from January 2021.

The labor force of Virginia has increased by 16,000, bringing the total to 4.2 million in January.

The number of unemployed residents decreased by 1,900 to a total of 140,000 in January.

The participation rate of the Virginia labor force has increased slightly by 0.3%, bringing the total to 62.9% in January. The labor force participation rate measures the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work.

Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which rose from 3.9% to 4.0% in January.

According to the Virginia Employment Commission, the pre-pandemic unemployment rate was as low as 2.6% in February 2020 but rose to 10.6% during the peak of the pandemic in April 2020.

The news comes after a number of updates from Youngkin’s administration relating to the Employment Commission.

Last month, Youngkin announced an 89% reduction in the Employment Commission’s unemployment claim backlog. And last week, he supported Attorney General Jason Miyares’ agreement to prosecute fraudulent unemployment claims.