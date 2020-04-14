Virginia unemployment website down due to ‘internal server error’

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Employment Commission’s website is down with an “internal server error.”

The VEC’s website is where Virginians must go to apply for unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Millions of Americans have filed for unemployment since the COVID-19 pandemic began affecting industries across the country. In the first week of April, nearly 150,000 Virginians applied for unemployment benefits through the VEC. This number is more than triple the number of Virginians who filed initial unemployment claims in the week of March 21 when 46,277 people in the commonwealth filed for benefits.

10 On Your Side has reached out to the VEC to find out more about the website error. This story will be updated when more information is available.

10 On Your Side has also put together a comprehensive guide on understanding and filing for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes information about expanded unemployment under the CARES Act.

LATEST HEADLINES: