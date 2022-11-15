JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Virginia veteran biked over 400 miles to raise awareness about veteran suicide.

Jake Welch traveled from Springfield, Va., to Jacksonville on a bicycle. He trekked 425 miles in four days and raised over $3,000 dollars in the process.

According to a recent report, on average, we lose about 22 veterans to suicide each day. It’s a hard number for Welch to hear, so he decided to take matters into his own hands.

“How many people are affected by a decision like that? And how if there were only more resources out there to help them, hopefully, that life would have been saved,” said Welch.

Welch was in the Navy for seven years. He understands what it’s like to serve and that’s why through the rain and the sunshine, he pushed through.

“It’s a real struggle that people go through. I struggled [for] four days on a bike. That’s really nothing when compared to what people are going through on a daily basis, sometimes. And I want them to know that there are people out there that really want to help,” said Welch.

He raised awareness with each pedal he took about the organization Hope For The Warriors and the services they provide to the community.

“There are people out there that are not only willing but actively searching to help them. And I think Hope For The Warriors is an organization that is truly working towards that mission,” said Welch.

For more information on Welch’s ride and how you can support Hope For The Warriors, click here.