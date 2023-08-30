RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia volunteers are rushing in to help after Idalia barreled through Florida and other parts of the southeast.

Mercy Chefs, a Portsmouth-based non-profit, packed up their equipment from a warehouse in Tanner, Alabama. They hauled their trucks full of supplies out and set up shop in Tallahassee before Idalia made landfall.

The group has responded to dozens of disasters around the world over the years, providing food to victims of natural disasters. Three weeks ago, the team headed out to Maui during the deadly wildfires. They also responded to Florida in 2022 during Hurricane Ian.

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, Hurricane Idalia’s strong winds and heavy downpours left many Florida residents unable to return home or cook a hot meal. Thankfully, they don’t have to look too far for help.

Ed Miller an emergency response van driver with the American Red Cross in Virginia is one of eight volunteers who will be heading to areas affected by the storm tomorrow morning.

“It’s tough to be on-site sometimes, but that keeps me going back because I enjoy helping people,” Miller said.

Volunteers from Mercy Chefs and the American Red Cross said they’re hoping the destruction won’t be as bad as predicted, but they are all prepared for a worst-case scenario.