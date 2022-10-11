RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Election Day is coming up soon, and whether you are voting early, in person or through the mail, you’ll need to make sure your voter registration up to date before you head to the polls. The last day to do that in Virginia is coming up next week.

Virginia’s deadline to register to vote or to update your current voter registration is 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.

Even if you are already registered to vote, if you have moved, changed your name or gotten an new ID recently, you might need to update your voter registration. Remember, it never hurts to check if your registration is accurate and valid before you spend time driving to your voting location or mailing in a ballot.

To check your voter registration status and information, enter your name and identifying information on the Virginia Department of Elections Citizen Portal. If your information is outdated or incorrect, you can update everything in the same place.

Monday, Oct. 17 is not the only important day to remember this election season. While Election Day is not until Tuesday, Nov. 8, Virginians have been able to vote since Sept. 23, when early and absentee voting began. If you are looking to vote early or absentee, you’ll also want to keep these important days in mind in the coming weeks:

Monday, Oct. 17: The deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration. Deadline is 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28: Last day for receipt of absentee ballot applications by mail. Deadline at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 5: Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at early voting locations

Saturday, Nov. 5: Last day to cast an absentee ballot in person or vote early. Deadline is 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 8: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 14: Deadline to correct mistakes on your absentee ballot. Cut off time is noon.

If you are still not sure where to vote, what to bring to your polling place, or how to vote early or by mail, check out WRIC’S voting guide to get all your questions answered.