Virginia War Memorial hosts Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony

Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pearl Harbor Ceremony at Virginia War Memorial

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Commonwealth’s Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony was held Saturday morning in the Shrine of Memory at the Virginia War Memorial.

The ceremony included a presentation of wreaths in memory of the Virginians who died on Sunday morning, December 7, 1941 when the forces of Imperial Japan bombed the U.S. Pacific Fleet stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii resulting in the United States entering World War II.

More than 2,400 Americans were killed and more than 1,100 wounded during the surprise attack.

United States Navy Commander Jean Marie Sullivan, Commanding Officer of the USS Whidbey Island, was the keynote speaker.

The ceremony was co-hosted by the Navy League of the United States, Richmond Council and the Virginia War Memorial.

The event was free and open to the public.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events