Virginia War Memorial hosts Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Commonwealth’s Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony was held Saturday morning in the Shrine of Memory at the Virginia War Memorial.

The ceremony included a presentation of wreaths in memory of the Virginians who died on Sunday morning, December 7, 1941 when the forces of Imperial Japan bombed the U.S. Pacific Fleet stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii resulting in the United States entering World War II.

More than 2,400 Americans were killed and more than 1,100 wounded during the surprise attack.

United States Navy Commander Jean Marie Sullivan, Commanding Officer of the USS Whidbey Island, was the keynote speaker.

The ceremony was co-hosted by the Navy League of the United States, Richmond Council and the Virginia War Memorial.

The event was free and open to the public.