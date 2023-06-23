RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the fifth consecutive year, the Virginia War Memorial paid tribute to 12,000 Virginian military service members killed in the line of duty by covering the grounds around the memorial in miniature American flags.

The 12,000-flag gesture was part of the Hill of Heroes commemoration event, which included a community celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 23.

(Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News)

“The sight of these thousands of flags covering the hills surrounding the Memorial is beautiful and awe-inspiring and a perfect location for both still and video photography for media and the public alike,” said Jeb Hockman, the senior communications advisor for the Virginia Department of Veterans Services.

Admission to and parking at the Virginia War Memorial is free. For more information on the Hill of Heroes, visit the Virginia War Memorial’s website.