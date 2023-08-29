RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia War Memorial is looking for family members and relatives of Marines who were killed in the bombing of the Marine Barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1983.

The Beirut bombing — which occurred forty years ago on Oct. 23 — has the highest single-day death toll for the Marine Corps since the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II, according to the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. That day, 241 U.S. military personnel were killed, including 220 U.S. Marines.

The story of the bombing has been made into a film in partnership between the Virginia War Memorial and Blue Ridge PBS. The film, titled “One Week In October,” will follow the bombing in Beirut in addition to the invasion of Grenada, which occurred the same week.

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services said the film will be premiered at the Memorial in Richmond, at the Hotel Roanoke and will be aired on PBS television stations throughout Virginia.

The Virginia War Memorial is looking for family members and relatives of the following 11 Virginia Marines who died in the bombing to invite them to the 40th anniversary ceremony on Oct. 23 at the Memorial in Richmond:

Nicholas Baker (Alexandria)

Richard E. Barrett (Tappahannock)

James R. Baynard (Richmond)

William B. Foster Jr. (Richmond)

Michael D. Fulcher (Amherst)

Warner Gibbs Jr. (Portsmouth)

Douglas E. Held (Richmond)

James C. Knipple (Alexandria)

Jeffrey B. Owen (Virginia Beach)

Joseph A. Owens (Chesterfield)

Eric G. Washington (Alexandria)

Family members and relatives of the Marines listed above are asked to contact Ben King, Virginia War Memorial Operations Director, at Benjamin.King@dvs.virginia.gov or by calling 804-362-2333.