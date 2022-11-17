RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia War Memorial is looking for veterans or their family members to interview for a new film that’s part of its Virginians at War documentary series.

According to a statement released earlier this week, the War Memorial wants to hear from veterans who were serving on active duty, or their family members who may have more information, about two events that occurred during the same week in October 1983 — the bombing of the U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon and the U.S. invasion of Grenada.

The War Memorial is seeking veterans and their families to tell their stories in the new documentary film highlighting the two historic events, “One Week in October.”

“We want to include stories of those who served in either campaign, those who have an intimate knowledge of the events in Beirut or Grenada, and of course, those who may have lost a loved one in either event,” the War Memorial’s director Dr. Clay Mountcastle said in the statement.

“As with all of our Virginians at War films, our interviews will be with persons currently residing in Virginia. Interviews will be scheduled and conducted at the Memorial in Richmond,” Dr. Mountcastle added.

Production of the new film will begin next year with an expected premiere date of October 2023, the 40th anniversary of both events. Once completed, the film will be shown daily in the War Memorial’s Reynolds Theater, offered for viewing on the War Memorial’s website and distributed across middle and high school classrooms throughout the state.

Anyone interested in being interviewed for the film are encouraged to contact Dr. Mountcastle by email at clay.mountcastle@dvs.virginia.gov, or by calling the War Memorial at 804-786-2060.