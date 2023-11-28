RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 82nd Commonwealth’s Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony will be held at the Virginia War Memorial, honoring those who lost their lives in the surprise attack at the U.S. Naval base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1941.

The annual ceremony will be held outdoors at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7 in the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory – 20th Century — located at 621 South Belvidere Street in Richmond.

The ceremony will include the presentation of wreaths in memory of the Virginians who died on Dec. 7, 1941 when the forces of Imperial Japan attacked U.S military bases in Hawaii.

More than 2,400 Americans died and more than 1,100 were wounded during the surprise attack. Of those killed, 41 were listed as native Virginians, according to the Virginia War Memorial.

Organizers said the keynote speaker will be Commander Dennis Bussey, U.S. Navy (Retired), the son of career Navy Chief Petty Officer Joseph Bussey, who was aboard the battleship USS California in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

Commander Dennis Bussey is a Civil Engineering graduate of the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis. After graduation in 1969, he lead a group of “Seabees” in Da Nang, South Vietnam.

The Memorial will be open to the public from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Dec. 7. The Virginians at War documentary film ‘Pearl Harbor’ will be shown all day in the Reynolds Theater and visitors can visit the Medal of Honor Gallery, the Veterans Art Gallery and other exhibits.

There is no admission charge to the Memorial or for the ceremony. Parking is available at the Memorial and visitors should arrive by 10:45 a.m. to attend the ceremony.

Anyone looking for more information on the ceremony can call the Virginia War Memorial at 804-786-2060.