RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia War Memorial is inviting all those near and far to honor those who have served and are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces next Friday.

The annual ceremony will be held in person at the Heilman Amphitheater from 11 a.m. to noon with guest speakers and patriotic music for all who attend.

Winners of the Virginia War Memorial’s Veterans Day Student Essay contest will also be announced. Students either homeschooled or enrolled in Virginia middle and high schools — public or private — were prompted to write about a Virginian who served in the U.S. military during the Korean War and who inspired them.

The memorial will observe Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 10, though the holiday is this Saturday. This is due to the Richmond Marathon being held on Saturday.