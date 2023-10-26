MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is helping local fire departments fight back a 20-acre wildfire in Madison County.

According to the Department of Forestry, the fire began late Tuesday, at which point immediate actions were taken to suppress the fire.

Officials say due to the remote, steep and rocky terrain, containment of the fire — roughly the size of 20 football fields — has been difficult. The fire has reportedly slowly continued growing in size.

The wildfire is located near the Quaker Run Road area in the area of Syria, Virginia, adjacent to the Shenandoah National Park, and the Department of Forestry says park officials know its presence.

The Department of Forestry said there are currently no homes or structures in danger.

As of Thursday, firefighters from the Department of Forestry and local fire departments remained at the scene alongside the USDA Forest Service and National Park staff.