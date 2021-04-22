Virginia will ease restrictions on gatherings, venues and restaurants on May 15

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam attends a news conference to announce the expansion of commuter rail in Virginia at the Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express (VRE) Alexandria Station, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia will ease restrictions on crowd-size limits for sporting events, entertainment venues and gatherings starting on May 15, Gov. Ralph Northam announced in a video Thursday. Starting then, restaurants will also be allowed to stay open and sell alcohol past midnight again.

Crediting the growing vaccination rate in Virginia, Northam signaled it was time to ease some of the measures imposed to reduce the spread of COVID-19. As of April 22, the Virginia Department of Health is reporting that more than a quarter of Virginia’s population is fully vaccinated and an average of nearly 77,000 shots are going into arms each day.

Under the proposed changes to Executive Order 72, on top of being permitted to sell alcohol after midnight again, restaurants will also be able to keep their dining rooms open between midnight and 5 a.m. on May 15. The governor’s announcement comes a day after he quietly amended the same executive order to allow restaurants to open up their bar seating for customers for the first time in more than a year.

“Vaccination numbers are up, and our COVID case numbers are substantially lower than they were earlier this year,” Northam said in the video. “So we have been able to begin easing some mitigation measures. We took a few more targeted steps this week, and we will do more next month.”

According to Northam’s office, changes to the executive order will expand capacity for social gatherings from 50 to a 100 people for indoor gatherings and from 100 to 250 people for outdoor settings.

For outdoor sporting events, venues can have up to 1,000 people or be at 50% capacity, whichever is less, starting on May 15. That’s double the current limit of 500. Indoor sports can have 250 spectators, up from 100, or 50% capacity, whichever is less.

The governor will allow indoor entertainment and public amusement venues — which include bowling alleys, theaters and museums — to operate at either 50% capacity or 1,000 guests, an increase from 30% and 500 attendees. Also beginning on May 15, outdoor venues will have their capacity expanded to 50% and there will be no cap on the number of people.

Northam said he believes the commonwealth is on the path to reduce capacity limits even further in June, saying “hopefully all the way” in the video.

“I’m optimistic that we will be able to take more steps in June. We’re aiming to significantly ramp up vaccinations even further, and aim to reduce capacity limits in June, hopefully all the way,” Northam said Thursday.

“But some things need to continue—we all need to keep wearing masks, we need to continue social distancing, and we all need to keep encouraging each other to get a shot. It’s how we take care of one another.”

The governor’s office provided a list of the changes coming May 15:

Social gatherings: The maximum number of individuals permitted in a social gathering will increase to 100 people for indoor settings and 250 people for outdoor settings. Social gatherings are currently limited to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

