Virginia woman charged after infant left in unattended car

Francis C. Kissee has been charged with one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. (Photo: Courtesy Henry County Sheriff’s Office)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The woman who left an infant in an unattended car Monday, Sept. 16, in Henry County has been charged with a misdemeanor.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Francis Cabiness Kissee, 62, was charged with one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Kissee is alleged to have left an infant in a car at a Walmart located at 976 Commonwealth Boulevard on Monday. The sheriff’s office said a call was dispatched at 11:34 a.m. reporting the infant in the unattended car. When deputies arrived at 11:37 a.m., a customer had already broken the window of the car and removed the infant who was taken in the store and evaluated by EMS personnel. It did not have any injuries.

The sheriff’s office said Walmart surveillance showed the car was vacant for less than 10 minutes and the engine turned off.

The case has been turned over to the Commonwealth Attorney and Child Protective Services, the sheriff’s office said.

Kissee was released after posting a $1,500 unsecured bond.