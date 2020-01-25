1  of  3
Breaking News
Townhouse fire caused by unattended cooking displaces 1 adult, child 2 suspects sought in Wendy’s robbery Petersburg Police investigate double shooting
Live Now
Senate floor belongs to Trump team as defense case opens

Virginia woman charged in man’s death in storage unit fire

Virginia News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

GLADE SPRING, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a woman allowed her estranged boyfriend to live in her storage unit where he burned to death after she locked it, preventing his escape from a blaze that started inside.

Kelly Lynn Goff, 46, was arraigned on manslaughter and abduction charges Tuesday in Washington County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, The Bristol Herald-Courier reported.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Glade Spring Mini-Storage facility on Saturday afternoon where someone reported a body had been found inside a unit following a fire, according to a criminal affidavit filed by Det. Marty Lloyd.

Lloyd located Goff, who rented the storage unit, and she told him that Lampkins had been staying inside it. She said they shared a child together. Security video from the last time Goff was at the unit shows her closing the door and locking it as she leaves, Lloyd said. Later, the video captured a fire burning inside as Lampkins tries unsuccessfully to free himself, the affidavit stated. The door had been locked from the outside, investigators found.

The fire was likely started by a heater inside the unit, Sheriff Blake Andis added.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events