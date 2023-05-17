CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman died after overcorrecting and driving her car off the road in Culpeper County on Monday morning, police said.

According to Virginia State Police, on Monday, May 15, a 2001 Ford Focus was traveling east on Route 686 (Lover Lane) in Culpeper County.

Just after 9 a.m., police said the driver ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the centerline and then ran off the left side of the road and overturned.

The driver of the Ford, Cecelia A. Frye, 69, of Burr Hill, died at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.