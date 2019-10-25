Virginia woman hit by vehicle donates organs to save seven lives

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The woman hit by an SUV in Norfolk Monday night has died from her injuries.

59-year-old Karen Zablocki was crossing West Little Creek Road at the intersection of Newport Avenue at the crosswalk around 7 p.m. when she was struck.

Nexstar-affiliate WAVY-TV spoke to her family members, who said she donated her organs. A final gift fitting for the woman who was always helping others.

In the words of her sister, Terry Zablocki, there was no moss under Karen’s feet. The energetic, outdoorsy mother of two was always hiking, biking, traveling or baking.

“She took care of all the old ladies in the neighborhood… mowing their yard, trimming their bushes; she didn’t get paid for it, it was just the right thing to do,” Terry told WAVY.com.

Karen had a degree in conservation. “She’d teach people about the birds, and literally the bees, because when we would be beekeeping people would be fascinated with bees,” Terry said.

Ten years ago, WAVY News 10 had the pleasure of interviewing Karen before the ‘Pink the Rink’ breast cancer awareness event at the Admiral’s hockey game. Karen worked for Susan G. Komen then. “That’s just how she is. It’s always about other people,” Terry said.

Terry was with Karen Monday night walking their dogs, when an SUV driven by a 16-year-old girl turned the corner and hit Karen.

“I’m angry at what happened because it shouldn’t have, where we were, and it should not have happened,” Terry said.

Terry wishes she could turn back time. Instead, she watched Thursday afternoon as a flag was raised in front of Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in honor of Karen’s organ donation. “That’s my soul right there; she’s my best friend, not just a sister but she’s truly my best friend.”

Karen’s gift will save seven lives. Terry hopes the recipients will live with her sister’s zest as Karen rests in peace scattered in the Shenandoah mountains she loved.

The Zablocki sisters had talked at length about both of their wishes to be organ donors. So when this difficult situation happened they already knew what Karen wanted.

If you’d like more information on organ donation or how to talk about it with family, visit LifeNet.

Meantime, there is no new information about possible charges against the driver involved in the accident.

Neither alcohol or speed were factors in the crash, police said.

Once their investigation is complete, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office will review the case.