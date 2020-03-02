Virginia woman killed when rock crashes through windshield

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A woman was killed when a rock crashed through the windshield of the car she was driving and struck her, Virginia State Police said.
Veronica L. Jones, 58, of Lynchburg was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro on Route 151 in Nelson County on Sunday when her car went off the right side of the road, and hit an embankment, The Daily Progress of Charlottesville reported, citing a news release from Virginia State Police.
According to the news release, the car crossed the road, struck a pile of logs and a utility pole. A preliminary investigation showed a large rock found inside the vehicle struck the driver and most likely caused her death, the news release said.
The crash remains under investigation. Virginia State Police are asking anyone traveling in the area at the time of the crash call or email the agency.
