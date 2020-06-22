Virginia woman pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges, gets no jail time

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says Donna Arft pleaded guilty to four counts of animal cruelty. (Photo courtesy of Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman charged with four counts of animal cruelty has pleaded guilty, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

In response to the plea, Donna Arft, 55, of the 13000 block of St. Just Road was sentenced to 12 months behind bars with all of the time suspended. Arft will have to pay restitution. “The defendant also agreed to surrender the mare that was seized and her foal to the Orange County Animal Shelter and will not keep more than 5 horses on the property located on St. Just Road.,” deputies said in a statement.

On January 15, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into animal cruelty of several horses. Deputies responded to a property located on St. Just Road to do a welfare check on several horses that were reported to be in poor condition. Upon investigation, it was discovered that 4 of the horses were deceased on the property and 4 horses were immediately seized by Animal Control.

As the investigation continued, 10 horses were voluntarily removed from the property.

Arft has also agreed to keep the peace and be of good behavior, deputies added.

LATEST HEADLINES: