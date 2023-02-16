LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fredericksburg woman and her accomplice have plead guilty to several charges after authorities say they teamed up to try to kill her ex-boyfriend.

Authorities said Erann Ohse, 25, texted her ex “happy birthday,” before driving about an hour with 26-year-old Andrew Poindexter in the passenger seat to Louisa County and shot up her ex-boyfriend’s home.

“They thought they were going to be like a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde, but that clearly did not work out that way,” Rusty McGuire, the Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney, said.

On March 29, 2022, Ohse and Poindexter allegedly met up at a hotel in Fredericksburg and traveled to Louisa County in Poindexter’s blue Chevrolet Camaro. They drove to the home of Ohse’s ex-boyfriend wearing ski masks and carrying handguns and multiple extra magazines of ammunition.

According to McGuire, along with the guns and ski masks, they bought surgical-like gloves at a Dollar General in Spotsylvania before making their way to the home.

McGuire said Ohse had been in a previous romantic relationship with the man who lived in the Louisa County home. Their brief relationship ended in February 2022.

“She had been to Louisa before. She had been to that house,” McGuire said. “And this man is always in the same place, same time.”

Credit: Rachel Keller/8News.

After Ohse and Poindexter couldn’t break in, Ohse then fired ten 9mm rounds into her ex-boyfriend’s bedroom window, which left extensive damage.

Evidence reveals he was on the bed and not hit. However, another woman inside the home was hit in her shoulder.

“As you sort of peel back the onion layers on the case, it just becomes shocking what happened,” McGuire said.

Erann Ohse fired ten 9mm rounds into her ex-boyfriend’s bedroom window, which left extensive damage. Credit: Rachel Keller/8News.

According to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the victims in the home quickly called 911 and provided a description of the vehicle they saw Ohse and Poindexter leave in. Within minutes, a Louisa County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded and saw Poindexter’s Camaro leaving the scene.

Authorities said the duo led them on a high-speed pursuit, with the Camaro and deputies driving up to 120 mph. After losing sight of the Camaro, deputies later found Ohse and Poindexter standing outside the Camaro on a cul-de-sac near the Hanover County line. Deputies searched the pair and uncovered Ohse’s loaded teal 9 mm handgun and an empty magazine in her jacket pocket. Ski-masks that contained their DNA, disposable gloves and almost a pound of marijuana were also found.

Prosecutors later found an internet search for how to kick down a door on Poindexter’s phone. It was searched 12 minutes before the crime took place.

Credit: Rachel Keller/8News.

“Just by luck they couldn’t understand the instructions on the internet to kick in the door, because if they got in that door, we don’t know what would have happened,” McGuire said.

Ohse, of Fredericksburg, pled guilty to attempted second degree murder, malicious wounding, malicious shooting into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted armed burglary, destruction of property and eluding law enforcement. Poindexter, of King George County, previously pled guilty to many of the same charges, in addition to possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Ohse is scheduled for sentencing on May 10 and she faces up to 63 years in prison. Poindexter is scheduled for sentencing on May 31 and faces up to 70 years in prison.