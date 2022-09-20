NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — A Norfolk woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for an identity theft scheme that resulted in an approximate loss of over $27,000 for her victim, according to court documents.

According to court documents, 39-year-old Shaneca Moseley pleaded guilty to misuse of a Social Security number, loan fraud and identity theft.

Moseley reportedly impersonated a New Jersey resident — designated in court documents as C.J. — between 2018 and 2020. According to documents, Moseley used a forged driver’s license and a Social Security card containing C.J.’s Social Security number.

During this time, Mosely reportedly used C.J.’s personal information to acquire an apartment lease, a loan for a Mercedes Benz and other items on credit. According to court documents, Moseley also used the information for obtaining an email account, insurance, and other utilities as well as masking her true identity during a traffic stop. These actions left C.J. to deal with the results of various payment defaults and effects on their credit.

According to the Department of Justice, Moseley pleaded guilty to running another social security fraud scheme in 2009 and was previously sentenced to two months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution.