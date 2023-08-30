RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Women ranging in age from 60 to 75 will be looking for love on ABC’s ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ with one woman from Virginia.

60-year-old Nancy is a retired interior designer from Alexandria, according to a spokesperson for ABC. Nancy and the 21 other women casted will be testing their chemistry with golden bachelor Gerry Turner.

The show premiers at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 on ABC. Episodes on demand can be watched on Hulu the day after the episodes air.

The other women to be featured on the show are the following:

  • Anna, 61, a retired nutritionist from Summit, N.J.
  • April, 65, a therapist from Port St. Lucie, Fla.
  • Christina, 73, a retired purchasing manager from Sierra Madre, Calif.
  • Edith, 60, a retired realtor from Downey, Calif.
  • Ellen, 71, a retired teacher from Delray Beach Fla.
  • Faith, 60, a high school teacher from Benton City, Wash.
  • Jeanie, 65, a retired project manager from Estill Springs, Tenn.
  • Joan, 60, a private school administrator from Rockland, Md.
  • Kathy, 70, a retired educational consultant from Austin, Texas
  • Leslie, 64, a fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minn.
  • Maria, 60, a health and wellness director from Teaneck, N.J.
  • Marina, 60, an educator from Los Angeles, Calif.
  • Natascha, 60, a pro-aging coach and midlife speaker from New York City, N.Y.
  • Pamela, 75, a retired salon owner from Aurora, Ill.
  • Patty, 70, a retired real estate professional from Durham, N.C.
  • Peggy, 69, a dental hygienist from East Haven, Conn.
  • Renee, 67, a former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader from Middleton, Wis.
  • Sandra, 75, a retired executive assistant from Doraville, Ga.
  • Susan, 66, a wedding officiant from Aston, Penn.
  • Sylvia, 64, a public affairs consultant from Los Angeles, Calif.
  • Theresa, 69, a financial services professional from Shrewsbury, N.J.
  • ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” stars Nancy. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
  • ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” stars Gerry Turner. (ABC/Brian Bowen Smith)
  • ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” stars Patty, Christina, Theresa, Peggy, Ellen, Susan, Faith, Leslie, Sandra, Kathy, Nancy, Maria, Edith, Pamela, Marina, Sylvia, Natasha, Joan, April, Anna, Renee, and Jeanie. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Anyone interested in following the saga of romance on social media can do so on Facebook, Instagram and X.