RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Women ranging in age from 60 to 75 will be looking for love on ABC’s ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ with one woman from Virginia.
60-year-old Nancy is a retired interior designer from Alexandria, according to a spokesperson for ABC. Nancy and the 21 other women casted will be testing their chemistry with golden bachelor Gerry Turner.
The show premiers at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 on ABC. Episodes on demand can be watched on Hulu the day after the episodes air.
The other women to be featured on the show are the following:
- Anna, 61, a retired nutritionist from Summit, N.J.
- April, 65, a therapist from Port St. Lucie, Fla.
- Christina, 73, a retired purchasing manager from Sierra Madre, Calif.
- Edith, 60, a retired realtor from Downey, Calif.
- Ellen, 71, a retired teacher from Delray Beach Fla.
- Faith, 60, a high school teacher from Benton City, Wash.
- Jeanie, 65, a retired project manager from Estill Springs, Tenn.
- Joan, 60, a private school administrator from Rockland, Md.
- Kathy, 70, a retired educational consultant from Austin, Texas
- Leslie, 64, a fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minn.
- Maria, 60, a health and wellness director from Teaneck, N.J.
- Marina, 60, an educator from Los Angeles, Calif.
- Natascha, 60, a pro-aging coach and midlife speaker from New York City, N.Y.
- Pamela, 75, a retired salon owner from Aurora, Ill.
- Patty, 70, a retired real estate professional from Durham, N.C.
- Peggy, 69, a dental hygienist from East Haven, Conn.
- Renee, 67, a former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader from Middleton, Wis.
- Sandra, 75, a retired executive assistant from Doraville, Ga.
- Susan, 66, a wedding officiant from Aston, Penn.
- Sylvia, 64, a public affairs consultant from Los Angeles, Calif.
- Theresa, 69, a financial services professional from Shrewsbury, N.J.
Anyone interested in following the saga of romance on social media can do so on Facebook, Instagram and X.