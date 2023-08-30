RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Women ranging in age from 60 to 75 will be looking for love on ABC’s ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ with one woman from Virginia.

60-year-old Nancy is a retired interior designer from Alexandria, according to a spokesperson for ABC. Nancy and the 21 other women casted will be testing their chemistry with golden bachelor Gerry Turner.

The show premiers at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 on ABC. Episodes on demand can be watched on Hulu the day after the episodes air.

The other women to be featured on the show are the following:

Anna, 61, a retired nutritionist from Summit, N.J.

April, 65, a therapist from Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Christina, 73, a retired purchasing manager from Sierra Madre, Calif.

Edith, 60, a retired realtor from Downey, Calif.

Ellen, 71, a retired teacher from Delray Beach Fla.

Faith, 60, a high school teacher from Benton City, Wash.

Jeanie, 65, a retired project manager from Estill Springs, Tenn.

Joan, 60, a private school administrator from Rockland, Md.

Kathy, 70, a retired educational consultant from Austin, Texas

Leslie, 64, a fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minn.

Maria, 60, a health and wellness director from Teaneck, N.J.

Marina, 60, an educator from Los Angeles, Calif.

Natascha, 60, a pro-aging coach and midlife speaker from New York City, N.Y.

Pamela, 75, a retired salon owner from Aurora, Ill.

Patty, 70, a retired real estate professional from Durham, N.C.

Peggy, 69, a dental hygienist from East Haven, Conn.

Renee, 67, a former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader from Middleton, Wis.

Sandra, 75, a retired executive assistant from Doraville, Ga.

Susan, 66, a wedding officiant from Aston, Penn.

Sylvia, 64, a public affairs consultant from Los Angeles, Calif.

Theresa, 69, a financial services professional from Shrewsbury, N.J.

ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” stars Nancy. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” stars Gerry Turner. (ABC/Brian Bowen Smith)

ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” stars Patty, Christina, Theresa, Peggy, Ellen, Susan, Faith, Leslie, Sandra, Kathy, Nancy, Maria, Edith, Pamela, Marina, Sylvia, Natasha, Joan, April, Anna, Renee, and Jeanie. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Anyone interested in following the saga of romance on social media can do so on Facebook, Instagram and X.