Virginia Zoo mourns death of 9-year-old ostrich ‘Gobbles’ following surgery complications

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Staff members at the Virginia Zoo are mourning the death of the facility’s 9-year-old ostrich, Gobbles.

According to the Zoo, Gobbles recently injured her wing from an unknown cause while on exhibit.

Staff members discovered a “small, non-displaced wing fracture” on Gobbles.

“Dr. Tara Reilly stabilized the fracture by wrapping the wing to aid in healing and prevent further injury – similar to how a human hand might be wrapped to stabilize a similar injury,” said the Zoo in a post on social media.

A follow-up exam later showed that Gobbles’ wing was actually fractured in two places instead of just the one, and surgery was required to prevent further damage and any discomfort for the bird.

With the help of staff from the NC State College of Veterinary Medicine & Veterinary Hospital, Zoo officials said the surgery was successful, however “Gobbles experienced major complications upon recovery and sadly passed away despite intensive efforts to save her, including extended CPR efforts.”