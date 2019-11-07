Virginia Zoo mourns the death of Suntil, a 20-year-old sun bear

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Zoo announced that Suntil their 20-year-old sun bear passed away.

They say that Suntil had a mass removed that had been found during a routine dental exam earlier this year. She was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma, which is a type of cancer that had started to show signs of spreading to other areas of her body.

Recently, she needed to be sedated to receive stitches for a cut on her leg but due to her age and disease progression, she had major complications after the anesthesia.

Suntil was popular among the keeps, volunteers and visitors of the zoo.