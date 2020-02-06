1  of  2
Virginia Zoo offers Free Fridays in February

Virginia News

The Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For anyone who is looking to take a trip to the zoo, the Virginia Zoo has announced they will be offering free admissions on Fridays for the month of February.

“You’ll find that some of them are more active in the cooler temps – like the red pandas and the cheetahs,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo.

Free Fridays in February are only valid on regular Zoo admission.

The Virginia Zoo recently launched the immersive augmented reality tour in collaboration with ECPI University and Life Preserve, which is available for a limited time only. This new tour gives visitors insider information about the animals, photos and videos.

The Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For a list of animals, amenities and events, please visit www.virginiazoo.org.

