Virginia Zoo welcomes new baby rhino, a first for the zoo

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk is celebrating a new addition.

The zoo announced Monday that their first ever baby southern white rhino was born.

He was born July 11th and is already weighing 125 pounds! The zoo says he’s doing great.

In the wild, rhinos are killed daily for their horns. They say this baby will be an ambassador for species conservation, and the zoo will be auctioning off the rights to the rhino’s name raising money for rhino conservation. Bidding runs through July 30.