NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating a shooting that killed 2, one of which was a Virginian-Pilot reporter, and injured 3 other people in Norfolk overnight.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 1:55 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Granby Street.

When they got to the scene, officers located a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Additional officers responded to the incident and found another man suffering from life-threatening injuries. The man, identified as 25-year-old Portsmouth resident Devon M. Harris, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they found two more men with non life-threatening gunshot wounds and a woman with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The three were sent to the hospital.

Police confirmed that the woman, identified as 25-year-old Sierra M. Jenkins, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. 10 On Your Side confirmed that Jenkins worked as a reporter for the Virginian-Pilot.

On Saturday, Norfolk’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi sent his condolences in a social media post.

“Locally, we will do our utmost to seek justice and accountability with the laws we have, but the solutions to gun violence start with good personal choices and sensible reforms to our national and state laws to keep guns out of the hands of bad actors. We must come together,” said Fatehi.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting. No further information has been released.