Virginians can virtually audition for American Idol Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — ABC’s American idol has kicked off its search for talented vocalists and on Monday Virginia residents get a chance to prove themselves.
This year American idol will be using custom-built Zoom technology to host “Idol Across America”, the first live virtual nationwide search for a new superstar. The opportunity to audition remotely will be offered to all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
Register now to audition virtually for the American Idol producers. More information and tour dates for other states can be found here.
