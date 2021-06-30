Virginians could win $1 million or free groceries for a year by getting vaccinated at Kroger

Kroger announced a Community Immunity giveaway event for customers who get their COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger Health location. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Would you get your COVID-19 shot at Kroger for a chance to win $1 million or free groceries for a year? In an effort to encourage Virginians who still have not been vaccinated, leaders at Kroger are offering a “Community Immunity Giveaway.”

Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division President Paula Ginnett announced the initiative on Wednesday morning. She was joined by state and local elected officials from the Richmond area including Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Dr. Danny Avula, Ghazala Hashmi and Delegate Rodney Willett.

The company has promised to giveaway $1 million to five winners. The first million dollar winner has already been announced in Mississippi. Another 50 people have the chance at winning free groceries for a year.

People looking to get a vaccine can get one at Kroger stores without an appointment. As of now, more than 70% of Virginians have received at least one dose.

Dr. Avula said gave a shoutout to pharmacies and said that without them Virginia would not have been able to meet President Joe Biden’s July 4 vaccination goal.

“While we’ve met that goal of 70%, that’s not the end goal. We really have a lot more work to do — as Virginia, as Richmond and Henrico — to get closer to 70 to 80 percent of the entire population. We will continue our vaccination efforts through the summer and through the fall,” Dr. Avula said.

Dr. Avula added that the corporate sector has also been helpful. He said that Kroger is demonstrating that they are great corporate citizens.

So far, Krogers in Virginia have administered almost 100,000 vaccines and across the country $5.3 million vaccines.

To enter to win, you must get your COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger pharmacy or clinic by July 10 and then register online. To find a Kroger Health location near you, click here.