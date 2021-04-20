Virginians receiving unemployment benefits will need to report their weekly job searches starting June 5

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians receiving unemployment benefits will be required to apply to at least two jobs a week starting in June.

According to Joyce Fogg with the Virginia Employment Commission, the weekly job search will be effective starting the week ending on June 5, 2021. Applicants will have to provide details of their job search activity to the VEC for review every week.

These requirements will apply to all people receiving unemployment benefits including those receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

VEC announced this change in April. The active job search requirement is part of state and federal law but was temporarily suspended by Northam in March 2020 in response to the influx of unemployment claims at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

If a person does not do the required job search they will not be eligible for benefits.